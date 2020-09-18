To the editor:
I’m writing about Bryan Eaton, a photographer and also my brother. He’s worked 40-plus years for The Eagle-Tribune, freelanced for Triton Regional and the remainder of his career with the Newburyport Daily News. Everyone knows Bryan, whether he’s at a sporting event, taking a photo of children on the playground, and any other celebration in the area towns.
He’s always had an eye for photography. As a teenager, he and our brother Mark would round up the neighborhood kids, myself and younger brother Gary to film various crazy movies and skits. They named themselves “Bubba Productions.” Those times were some of the best of times, and what is called today “good, clean fun.”
He soon began shooting still photos and I’d watch him develop the negatives and watch a picture appear. This was magic to me. I’m not a great photographer but I have a love of taking photos to capture life events. I got that from him. However, I’m not as good as he is – not even close.
Once Bryan was visiting my daughter Lauren’s school and she said, “Hi Uncle B.” Her teacher approached, thinking he was a stranger. When asked by her teacher who he was, Lauren simply said, “Oh, he’s just my uncle. He’s a photographer at The Daily News – no stranger to me.”
My son Adam played sports at Amesbury High School, although Bryan couldn’t put his picture in the paper because it would show favoritism. Bryan has stood in many rainstorms, drove through the Blizzard of ‘78 to get some amazing photos.
Bryan is known to many. When I’d mention him, people would say, “Oh, he’s the one with the hat, very large camera and sometimes a gold jacket.”
He’s always made me proud. He has more friends and acquaintances around town than anyone. He’s always called a “nice guy.”
He has decided to retire from the Newburyport Daily News after decades of working as Bryan Eaton/ Photographer.
He’ll still be seen around perhaps with a camera, or having a drink with friends at the Thirsty Whale or North End Boat Club. He’s been an icon for many years, holding the big camera with the long lens.
Hopefully, he will continue to use a camera and take that nice shot during his retirement journey.
Best of luck Bryan. Your family is proud of you.
Michelle Joyce
Favorite sister
Salisbury
