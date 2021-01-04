To the editor:
Earlier this week, my fiance received an anonymous letter in the mail which read as follows: "It's time that you do something about the constant eyesore at the edge of your property. Your lack of consideration for your neighbors in this matter and other things is appalling."
This anonymous neighbor of his was referring to the two kids toys we put on the side of the road (at the beginning of October) in hopes that someone who needed them would take them, rather than just throwing them away.
In our attempt to do something thoughtful and generous, we were berated by a neighbor and made to feel as if though we did something wrong. However, we are not guilty in doing anything offensive to anyone, but are the victims of what one can only call sheer pretension and snobbery on behalf of said anonymous neighbor.
It is extremely appalling to me and reduces my faith in humanity that instead of just coming over and knocking on the door, this neighbor went out of their way to type a letter and anonymously mail it with no return address.
At what point did people stop being neighborly and actually have consideration for one another? Is this neighbor really that much of a coward that they had to remain anonymous just to complain about an "eyesore?"
Is this really what our world has come to? When did people stop giving each other the benefit of the doubt?
People are so quick to assume negative reactions from one another that they seem to forget that confrontations can end in two ways: A verbal argument or a mutual respect. Had this neighbor actually knocked on the door and nicely said to my fiance, "Hey, would you mind getting rid of the two kids toys on the side of the road?" then we would have happily moved them out of complete and utter respect.
Unfortunately, this anonymous person chose to assume what our reaction would be, thus prompting me to write this letter.
My hopes are not to bash this neighbor, but to raise awareness that being neighborly and humane to one another are two concepts that are slowly fading away in today's society, and to hopefully serve as a reminder that these two concepts are essential in restoring the way a true community should be and once was.
Martine Parisien
Newbury
