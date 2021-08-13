To the editor:
As follow-up to a recent article in The Daily News, the quick, easy and good short-term fix is to move the Council on Aging into the old Town Hall building on High Road with no capital improvements.
The building has been sitting empty for about six months since the Police Department moved into the new police station on Morgan Avenue.
The heat would be off the Select Board. Thank goodness, they don’t do well with (August) heat.
Back to the hard question: What to do about the long-term fix for both the Town Hall and COA office locations? The quick, easy and bad long-term fix is to sit around and do nothing, which the Select Board has mastered over the years.
But, sitting around does not provide betterment for the town of Newbury.
There are solutions for the long term.
The clock is ticking, inflation is on the rise, but the cost of borrowing money is currently very low for major capital improvements.
Jim Moran
Byfield
