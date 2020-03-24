To the editor:
Finger-pointing is never nice, but some times very necessary.
Our world is in a mess right now. Our country is in a mess with local and state governments looking to Washington for guidance and help in dealing with the pandemic.
Finally, there seems to be some leadership at the national level. It’s a team approach, which is fine. What was and still is lacking is a face of integrity and determination to encourage, compel and inspire Americans during these most troubling times.
We were not prepared for this pandemic. Nobody was. But several countries took charge immediately and lessened their exposure and problems. We, sadly, were lacking from the top down.
Our president called this a hoax. Our public health officials were not on top of potential issues. The CDC had little to say in the beginning. Congress was warned, but, as usual, did nothing.
I’m not sure how much the military knew initially. The military, by the way, knows about chemical and germ warfare and should have been ready to take action. Or at least we hope. Given that the commander-in-chief was so ill-prepared, we have to wonder about his subordinates.
In spite of all these shortcomings, Americans are now coming to their senses, thanks in part to the work of many governors who have stepped up locally and nationally. It is now our responsibility as individuals and communities to take control, distance ourselves physically, and fight back.
And fighting back includes holding our leaders who failed us in their unpreparedness accountable. That time will come in November and let us not forget.
Paul Mendelson
Newburyport
