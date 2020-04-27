To the editor:
Shame on Market Basket for not requiring and providing protective masks at its two stores in Seabrook.
Though the State of New Hampshire has apparently not mandated masks for customers and store employees, it is a pathetic abrogation of social responsibility by Market Basket not to institute corporate standards for health practices for all.
It was not until Mayor Donna Holaday insisted that the Market Basket on Storey Avenue in Newburyport implemented stringent safety precautions for everyone.
This is a $4 billion corporation that places dedicated employees and consumers in harm’s way and the store that swaggers with the motto, "Where you get more for your dollar," apparently offers up the opportunity of catching the virus in one of their stores a bonus.
William Shuttleworth
Newburyport
