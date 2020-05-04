To the editor:
We have certainly had a rollout of heavy artillery this last week or so as The Daily News stands flooded with letters from trustees of the Institution for Savings defending their proposed addition.
These were provoked by a poorly worded letter from an abutter which accused the bank of greed. What a great opening, argumentatively speaking, for the trustees to rush in, outlining the philanthropic generosity that the institution has practiced for decades.
A project that I helped lead, the preservation of Newbury's Lower Green, benefited from a $25,000 donation, for which I will be eternally grateful.
However, in terms of the proposed addition, this is a smoke screen that obscures one central fact: No one from the bank ever bothered to consult anyone in the immediate neighborhood about their plan. If they had, what a difference that could have made.
Generosity to the community does not give the bank, or anyone else, a free pass when it comes to construction projects that adversely affect the people who live at or near said project.
No matter the alleged concessions from the bank, which are, in truth, window dressing, the fact remains that the new building is too big, too overbearing and absolutely detrimental to its immediate neighbors.
Anyone who wants to take the time can look at the properties on Garden Street and Otis Place adjacent to the proposed expansion and judge for themselves. Would you want to live, all of a sudden, in a valley of darkness? This is Newburyport, after all, not New York City.
I would assume the bank has a corporate officer dealing solely with communications. I suggest that officer should do his job, and open up an avenue for discussion with the committee that has been formed to contest the addition.
It never hurts to talk. Otherwise, this whole thing is going to get very bitter and needlessly contentious.
James Charles Roy
Newburyport
