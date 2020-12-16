To the editor:
Before entering third grade this fall, my daughter couldn’t read.
We wanted to help her but she didn’t want to practice reading with me or my husband (and we were fatigued from months of distance learning), so it was a relief when my mother (Sue Heersink of Newburyport, who published an op-ed about this previously) offered to start reading with her in a one-on-one book club.
My mother provided a bag of books, each wrapped in a ribbon, that they opened together at the start of their weekly FaceTime sessions. Tesla read out loud as my mother coached her through it.
At first, Nana’s book club consisted of simple texts aimed at early readers; my daughter stumbled over sounding out and sight words, but it was a safe place to take risks.
My mom encouraged her and listened to her; she made her stop and reread words that she got wrong, and asked questions about what they were reading that made Tesla think. Most importantly, she gave my daughter the confidence that she could do it, and communicated that her success meant something. My mother is an excellent champion (and giving up isn’t an option).
In the last month, Tesla has started opening a book and reading on her own. At first, it was graphic novels for kids; yesterday, she finished reading her younger brother a slim thriller about werewolves with words like “transfigured” and “contorted.”
Suddenly, she has the magic key to a thousand doors, a gift she will carry throughout her life.
Last week, I eavesdropped as they read two chapters from the “classic starts” version of Oliver Twist. As Tesla read Oliver’s goodbye to his friend Dick, clearly dying of TB, through the bars of the workhouse fence, tears ran down my face.
Dick reached through the bars of the fence to hug Oliver. “Goodbye Oliver! God bless you!” This was the first blessing Oliver had ever known. Throughout all the struggles and troubles that Oliver was soon to face, he never forgot it.
“Why do you think that blessing was so important to him?” asked my mother.
“Because no one ever cared about what happened to Oliver,” said Tesla. “But what about you?” asked Nana. “Name all the people that love and care about you.” She did — and it was a long list.
Bridget Broomfield
Biddeford, Maine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.