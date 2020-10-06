To the editor:
The rules of the first so-called debate between Trump and Biden were carefully prepared in consultation with both candidates and agreed to by them.
However, within moments, the president went “off the rails,” interrupting Biden, interjecting false, disruptive, scornful comments toward him. By any measure, it was not a debate. It was a demonstration of bullying, disrespect and disregard for agreed-upon behavior.
Biden, for his part, remained calm and usually focused on the moderator’s questions, until repeatedly pushed to respond to Trump’s attacks.
Biden kept his composure, directing his words to voters, while Trump, ignoring the moderator, focused on destroying his opponent. As long as Trump is in public office, we can expect more of this. As we well know, Trump did not answer the moderator’s questions. Mr. Trump’s brand is Trump.
For most of my American history, considerable numbers of voters have felt aggrieved and expressed anger.
I was raised and first exercised my voting franchise as a Republican, surrounded by angry people (“If you don’t remove that George McGovern bumper sticker, you can drive back to Massachusetts tonight!”).
The families I grew up among felt things they were entitled to were either being ignored or about to be taken away from them: lower taxes, special privileges and deeply held prejudices against other citizens.
They sought out candidates for public office who would secure those things, mostly white supremacists. They played right into Trump’s creed, selling their votes for empty assurances.
We got to our present state with a failure to learn, to understand, and hence, to honor a commitment to democratic rule.
Private education tended to follow Republicanism, as did public education in certain counties.
Democracy is not a gamble, it’s a practice of learned respect for everyone’s voice. Democracy requires a commitment to peaceful practices, to enforced justice, to negotiated compromises on rules and regulations, and above all, to live willingly and fruitfully with one another.
Bob Brodsky
Rowley
