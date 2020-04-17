To the editor:
Having owned a home on Plum Island for 42 years, I see a serious issue brewing with Mayor Donna Holaday’s new parking restrictions.
Plum Island’s problem is that many homeowners feel the island is an entity unto its own, their own private island, when in actuality, it is part of a state where Massachusetts residents pay taxes and are entitled to access all parts of the state, including public beaches on Plum Island.
Protecting homes and beaches is understandable and needed, I know, but it cannot pre-empt citizens’ rights by blocking access or imposing unrealistic requirements where that access is legal.
Control is necessary but it must be within reason. If access is restricted, it must be restricted to everyone, not just nonresidents.
Michael Ruggiero
Sanford, Maine
