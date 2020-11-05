To the editor:

The people of Essex County, in particular the city of Salem, lost a good friend with the passing of Kathy O’Leary, who served with distinction as our county treasurer.

She was a regular person who never forgot where she came from and made sure that she always offered a helping hand to anyone who needed assistance from her office.

It was a pleasure to have her as a friend and an honor to serve with her. She will be truly missed.

John O’Brien

Register of Deeds

