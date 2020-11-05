To the editor:
The people of Essex County, in particular the city of Salem, lost a good friend with the passing of Kathy O’Leary, who served with distinction as our county treasurer.
She was a regular person who never forgot where she came from and made sure that she always offered a helping hand to anyone who needed assistance from her office.
It was a pleasure to have her as a friend and an honor to serve with her. She will be truly missed.
John O’Brien
Register of Deeds
