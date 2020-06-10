To the editor:I am writing on behalf of the Newburyport Commission on Disabilities as chairperson to formally announce that the commission firmly supports and encourages the passage of the Institution for Savings' expansion plan. We know there has been some controversy over this project and we just want our perspective to be known.
The building at 92 State St. has historically not been accessible to its patrons. The project plan before the city includes much-needed and paramount improvements to its accessibility for all patrons to the bank. I sat with the architect, who I was pleased to learn is well-versed in accessibility and had thoughtfully planned out and overcame the challenge to make the main part of the bank accessible, finally.
This bank serves a very wide range of customers and every customer deserves equal access. This project will ensure that proper access is granted throughout the bank. In our beautiful, historic downtown, many buildings are challenged with age and never allowing for accessibility.
This beautiful old building has historically been one of them. When any building owner has the opportunity to make their building fully accessible, we support that endeavor 100% because it just does not happen often enough. It is our hope that members of the community will now be aware of this element of the project and how important it is to a significant demographic.
It is our hope that the bank gets the support they need from the city and will be able to move forward with their much-needed improvements. We urge any community member who supports our perspective to reach out to the Planning Department and let them know you support the project.
We would also like to commend the Institution for Savings and the architect for working so diligently and employing such a thoughtful approach to overcome the barriers that exist.
Jennie L. Donahue
Newburyport
