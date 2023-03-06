To the editor:
As usual the woke few have made up the "facts" to suit their victimhood mentality.
On the Massachusetts flag is a shield on which is pictured an “Algonquian Native American with bow and arrow. The arrow is pointed downward, signifying peace.”
Above the shield is “the state military crest: the bent arm holding a broadsword aloft. The sword has its blade up, to remind that it was through the American Revolution that liberty was won.
The sword itself is a copy of one belonging to Myles Standish and signifies the philosophy that one would rather lose their right arm than live under tyranny.”
The flag honors Indigenous Americans and the struggle for American independence. Only those who see hate in everything American see it as a symbol of subjugation.
DONALD MELTZER
Plano, Texas
