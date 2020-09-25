To the editor:
Many of his constituents are fond of state Rep. Jim Kelcourse and, like Jon Ellis (Letters to the editor, Sept. 18), praise his transparency and openness. I would like to describe my experience with Jim.
I am a member of Elders Climate Action of Massachusetts (ECA), which is dedicated to mobilizing seniors to prioritize climate concerns and legislation in their personal and political lives.
ECA contributed significantly to the creation and passage of the 2050 Clean Energy Roadmap Bill, passed by the House a few weeks ago and currently part of the climate bill negotiations going on between the House and Senate.
Last year, I organized a group of 10 of Mr. Kelcourse’s constituents from Amesbury and Newburyport to meet with him to discuss this bill in advance of its consideration by the House. He refused to meet with us as a group, although he did offer me the opportunity to meet with him individually for 30 minutes.
I showed up shortly after he had kayaked down the Merrimack as a demonstration of his respect and concern for the river, and I was very pleased to compliment him on this achievement.
However, it became clear that Kelcourse had no knowledge of the climate bills circulating in the House, including the Roadmap Bill, which was, at that time, under consideration by a committee where he is the ranking minority member, Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture.
As I sought to describe the objective of the bill (i.e., to develop alternative pathways for Massachusetts to achieve net zero carbon emissions), Kelcourse said a couple of things that got my attention:
"I don’t want to get into a Republican/Democrat thing."
"Why should I listen to you? I don’t know who you are."
Here is the way I think about what Jim said:
Climate change is real, and the science behind it is not a political issue.
I’m a Newburyporter who pulled together quite a few constituents concerned about this issue.
Other people and other issues may get a more welcoming response from Jim, but this is what happened to me on this occasion.
Michael Sales
Newburyport
