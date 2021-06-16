To the editor:
Is it just me, or does anyone else feel that The Daily News hit the jackpot on today’s (June 14) Opinion page? As always, Stuart Deane wrote a thought-provoking and beautifully-crafted As I See It column. Along side it, Jake Boland “took the words right out of my mouth” so much better than I could have done in a succinct and informed evaluation of the Celtics’ current state of affairs. Below these, Jean Costello provides us with a compelling and well-documented letter about contrasting means of public education teaching and funding. Your own editorial about the need for financial relief for front-line hospitals and the poignant Sen. McConnell/Manchin political cartoon complete what I consider to be a very impressive Opinion page layout. It must be a tough assignment to do this every day. Congratulations on a job-well-done!
David Clarridge
Newburyport
