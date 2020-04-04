To the editor:
This is in response to the letter to the editor from Patricia Torkildson accusing our president of wrongdoing.
Readers and citizens, please, going forward, be wary of quotes taken out of context, and think critically to separate out facts from fiction and partisan lies from truth.
For the facts and the truth, one need only look at the timeline.
Our president has and continues to act expediently to protect Americans from the dangers that have emanated from China with the COVID-19 virus. The opposition to him and his presidency is noise and partisanship.
Jan. 11: Chinese state media report the first-known death from an illness originating in the Wuhan market.
Jan. 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. Pelosi and House Democrats celebrate the “solemn” occasion with a signing ceremony, using commemorative pens. That day, the first person with coronavirus in the U.S. arrives from China, where he had been in Wuhan.
Jan. 21: The first American case of coronavirus is confirmed at a clinic in Snohomish County, Washington.
Jan. 23: The House impeachment managers make their opening arguments for removing President Trump.
Jan. 23: China closes off Wuhan to slow the spread of coronavirus to the rest of China.
Jan. 27: The White House convenes a task force to deal with the emerging threat of coronavirus.
Jan. 29: The president chairs the first meeting of the White House coronavirus task force.
Jan. 30: Senators begin two days of questions of both sides in the president’s impeachment trial.
Jan. 30: The World Health Organization declares a global health emergency as coronavirus spreads.
Jan. 31: The Senate holds a vote on whether to allow further witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial.
Jan. 31: Trump declares a national health emergency and imposes a ban on travel to and from China. Former Vice President Joe Biden calls Trump’s decision “hysterical xenophobia … and fear-mongering.”
Feb. 2: The first death from coronavirus outside China is reported in the Philippines.
Feb. 3: House impeachment managers begin closing arguments, calling Trump a threat to national security.
Feb. 4: Trump talks about coronavirus in his State of the Union address; Pelosi rips up every page.
Feb. 5: The Senate votes to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment, 52-48 and 53-47.
Feb. 5: House Democrats finally take up coronavirus in the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia.
Deborah Goss
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.