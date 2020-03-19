To the editor:
Here are 23 optimistic things you could do now.
1. Say hello to someone you don’t know.
2. Sing a song you learned before you were 10 years old.
3. Don’t say the word coronavirus for 24 hours.
4. Look at the moon and stars for perspective.
5. Bake a cake – boxed or from scratch.
6. Leave negativity, suspicion, and selfishness at the door.
7. Call an old friend you have not spoken to in over a year.
8. Make a cup of tea or coffee, have a cookie and read a good book.
9. Turn off the TV and read a book to your child.
10. Go for a walk.
11. Only watch the news for one hour when the children are in bed.
12. Go outside and stand in the sunshine.
13. Look at the ocean, a mountain, a flower or a child’s face.
14. Be safe and cautious but don’t be afraid or paranoid.
15. Call an elderly person who is most likely lonesome and enjoy talking together. You’ll make their day and it’s so easy.
16. Since we can’t shake hands or touch, blow a kiss (following the new medical guidelines as instructed): Look at the person that kiss is being sent to. Make a quiet kissing sound.. Extend your upturned hand, no more than six inches. Your eyes will do the rest.
17. Look for the first crocus or daffodil.
18. Compliment someone.
19. Say please, thank you and you’re welcome, hello and goodbye, and what can I do to help?
20. Mend broken fences.
21. Go on a scavenger hunt walk with your kids. Take a list of things to find, like the first crocus, a male cardinal, a dog with brown spots, a baby in a carriage with the cutest hat, etc. Maybe a prize upon returning home? The first cup of cocoa? The choice of which cookie to have? Make it up as you go along!
22. Say thanks to the lift attendant, the nurse practitioner, the young man bagging your groceries at the supermarket, the woman handing out coffee at the drive through window. Give her an extra tip and a smile. Who can resist a smile?
23. Make your own list of positive things you can do that are meaningful to you and share it with a friend.
Sue Heersink
Newburyport
