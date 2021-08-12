To the editor:
What a wonderful Yankee Homecoming celebration! I hope you all had as much fun as I did. It felt good to be back!
There were many smiling faces as I walked around Market Square and attended events around the city. The brief rain on Thursday didn’t dampen spirits at all.
Our efforts to “reimagine” YHC were rewarded. We brought back timeless favorites and introduced new events; all were well-received and well attended. We formed new partnerships we are excited to continue and welcomed participation of returning sponsors.
I would also like to extend heartfelt thanks to Mayor Donna Holiday for her support and the cooperation of the city’s departments. They worked tirelessly to make sure YHC was safe and well laid out within the city limits.
This year, we had precious little time to plan. The board did their part to plan, fundraise and communicate with city departments, but Yankee Homecoming does not happen without our volunteers.
Event chairs gave up free time to create, plan, organize and execute their events, and dedicated volunteers arrived early and stayed up late to set up, break down and help run events. To all of you, thank you!
Newburyport is a beautiful and very special city. Set on the Merrimack River, it has a long and rich history, but it is the people of this city and those who love it that make it special.
Throughout the years, residents have stepped up, each in their own way, to contribute to all that make this city a wonderful, supportive community. (It attracts people from everywhere that want to call Newburyport home.)
All of us at Yankee Homecoming thank you for welcoming the thousands of visitors that attend our 10-day celebration. Our city shone brightly.
It has been my honor to host the 65th annual Yankee Homecoming.
Jill Ramsdell
General Chair
2021 YHC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.