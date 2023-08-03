To the editor:
I have been a child therapist for nearly 20 years and a mother for 13 so I am not sure if it is my therapist self or mother self that is writing, but I am writing in attention to the insufficient times allocated for lunch for children.
The kids I am seeing are coming to me with schools and parents that are consistently reporting afternoons being the hardest time of the day for kids.
Of course, this isn’t all that uncommon and was why at first I surmounted it to a symptom of masking, and running out of coping tools, but as I started to pay closer attention I realized a disturbing trend: our kids are hungry.
I work with kids from six different districts and they all report having less than 20 minutes for lunch. And they have even less time to eat if they get a school lunch, which many kids with food insecurity rely on for meals.
Kids are telling me they are throwing away food because they are unable to finish it, not because they are full, and are anxious about getting enough time to eat during lunch that they feel distracted in the morning.
They also report to me that they worry about talking with other peers because they will not have enough time to eat. How can we expect socially competent and healthy adults when we are not allowing any time for even the most organic interactions in the school cafeteria when they are learning and developing kids?
In each district, in every grade for kids I support, they are reporting stomachaches, headaches, increased irritability and anxiety while at school, brain fog and being sleepy; I cannot help but point out that these are all symptoms of being hungry.
How can a child learn if their body feels deprived? How can we expect kids to have enough emotional reserves to handle conflict at school when they aren’t eating enough to refill their physical and emotional tanks? It is no accident that my therapy office is packed with snacks, drinks and sweet treats. Who can process feelings if they are hungry?
Mental health problems have not come out of nowhere, and the world is now seeing what therapists have been seeing for years, which is people that are struggling and living in darkness for decades, and kids that are showing early signs.
KELLI FOWLE
Amesbury
