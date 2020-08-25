To the editor:
I was deeply troubled to see the letter to the editor this past week asserting that masks are a symbol of oppression. Not only does this perspective come from a place of immense privilege, it also unnecessarily politicizes the act of wearing a mask. When will we learn to wear our masks with pride? I hope to live in a community where masks are regarded not as an infringement upon our rights, but as a symbol that we care for the health and safety of our neighbors. It is our responsibility as Americans to protect our fellow citizens from the virus that has ravaged our nation and killed about 175,000 Americans.
The added jab at the Black Lives Matter movement, which was published on Thursday, was the cherry on top which inspired me to slam down my coffee cup and write this letter. BLM should not be a partisan issue, but rather a movement which brings us together as we tackle racism in this country.
I plead to the community – wear a mask. Support Black lives, Black-owned businesses, protests, and the movement as a whole. Be a mask lover. Be a good neighbor. Care for each other. Remember how lucky we are that we can take a step as easy as putting on a mask when we go downtown to keep one another safe.
Delia Bleiler
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.