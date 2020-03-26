To the editor:
A March 24 letter to The Daily News claims that the coronavirus crisis is overhyped for political purposes.
The crisis is actually unfolding exactly as public health experts predicted. Those experts include members of the White House task force on the coronavirus who appear at the daily briefings. They are not political figures, but rather are our nation’s leading experts on pandemics, and they know what they are talking about.
If anyone doubts the reality of the crisis, follow the news coverage over the next week from New York City. There are already shortages of ventilators, masks, and other personal protective equipment, and there will soon be a shortage of medical workers to handle the number of patients.
The pandemic is growing at 30% per day in the United States. Take the number of cases anywhere in the country and multiply by six for a rough estimate of the number of cases a week from now. Multiply that number by six again to estimate the number two weeks from now.
While you’re doing the math, for the sake of yourself, your loved ones, and others, if you’re not an essential worker, please stay home.
Ted Russell
Byfield
