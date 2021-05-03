To the editor:
Newbury is an outstanding town for many reasons.
Location is excellent with desirable natural resources, including forests, rivers, oceanfront, four distinct seasons, excellent schools, both public and private, and hardworking, honest, friendly, helpful residents.
Col. Dana Packer, lifelong resident, has recently become available to participate in town affairs. He retired from a long career as an airline pilot with Delta and the U.S. Air Force.
Many successful corporations have recognized pilots as the classic model of excellent leadership that brings long-term success.
We are fortunate to have this opportunity to elect Dana Packer to the Newbury Select Board on Tuesday, May 11.
Vincent J. Russo, M.D.
Newbury
