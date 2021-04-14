To the editor:
We have a new face in the political race for selectman in Newbury, new to politics but Dana Packer is not new in town. Dana raised his family here, his wife Dorene was a much loved IT person in the Newbury School.
In 2021 we have many issues coming before us, issues that will affect all of us, mainly facilities for the town Hall and Council on Aging. These are good projects but to manage these projects we need strong leadership, a cohesive select board and someone who is willing to listen to all sides, someone who does not have tunnel vision and can look at the big picture, someone who will ask the question "how does this benefit the town as a whole?"
I look at Dana's career and can see how his job required discipline, strength and commitment, all qualities we need for leadership in the town of Newbury. Vote for progress, vote for commonsense, vote for Dana Packer.
Evelyn Noyes
Byfield
