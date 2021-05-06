To the editor:
In the shadows of Doug Packer, a rock star in Newbury, is his brother Dana.
Doug served the town with total commitment and for many years, most recently as chairman of the Conservation Commission, a true stand-up professional. Doug’s outstanding performance for the people of Newbury is outdone by none.
If Dana can do half the job as Doug, then Newbury will be back on center stage.
Dana’s experiences in life are the foundation of his instilled commitments. He is the ideal candidate for the Select Board, as measured by his 40 years married to Dorene (an IA for 25 years at both the Salisbury and Newbury elementary schools); his three loving children and three adorable grandchildren; his service to the country for 26 years as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, Col. Packer flew the C5 Galaxy (an aircraft worth $160 million); and his dedicated service to Delta Airlines as a pilot for 30 years.
Do the above qualify as heavy-lifting experiences and come with heavy responsibilities? I would say without a doubt, yes. Dana’s extraordinary skillsets in family matters, the military and the airline industry put him head and shoulders above the crowd.
Dana’s family has resided in town for generations. Dana and Dorene grew up in the Triton Regional School District community and have a close extended family connection with the TRSD. An enduring connection, one which has brought about years of fun, delight and happiness to many elementary school kids.
Have some fun, ask Brian Forget about Dorene’s contributions to his well-being.
The financial success of Newbury in the past 10 years has been due to the remarkable economic recovery in the country, and the ripple effect on the value of the real estate in Newbury.
According to the principal assessors office in 2020 (LA-4 forms) the Class 1 residential real estate values from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2020 increased from $1.14 billion to $1.52 billion, an increase of $380 million. The low tax rate in Newbury is the direct result of a 33% increase in the residential real estate values over this seven-year period.
Likewise, the success of the new police station is the result of the town having listened to the people when they stated that a “complex” was not needed but a stand-alone station.
The town, will again, be entertaining another “complex” with an estimated cost in the range of $12 million to $14 million for the Town Hall and Council on Aging.
At this critical time in town government, Dana’s experience and unique leadership abilities will be grounded in common sense and a down-to-earth approach (like landing an airplane) in resolving problems.
Dana will listen to the people, provide and encourage dialogue, and keep options open. After reasonable due diligence, he will move ahead progressively and work with others in town government in the best interest of the people of Newbury.
Please vote for Dana Packer, you will be glad you did!
Jim Moran
Byfield
