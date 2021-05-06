To the editor:
Dana Packer, candidate for a seat on the five-member Newbury Select Board, is recently retired as a high-ranking Air Force reserve officer and a captain when flying an airliner, a career that has taken him away from his hometown.
Both these command positions were in hierarchical organizations, posts he achieved by working his way up the ladder, rung by rung.
Now, he is seeking one of the top town government jobs on a collegial board, where members have all been chosen by the voters and have the same status, with a chairperson they choose to facilitate meetings, among other duties.
It would be better for Mr. Packer to use a step-by-step approach to become well-informed and engaged locally, both with some other elected and/or appointed town government position, and in the nonprofit sphere to gain experience and acquaintance with the town to which he has returned.
In this way, he will determine how he likes this new experience and Newbury citizens can evaluate his contributions at a future election.
John Harwood
Newbury
