To the editor:
Citizens of Newbury, Select Board candidate Dana Packer deserves your vote. He brings a needed new voice which will represent all of us vigorously and responsibly.
Dana is someone who has the time to give due diligence to the tasks at hand. He is retired after his long professional career in the Air Force, as well as having worked as a commercial pilot for Delta.
He now has the time, the interest, the energy and desire to do the research needed to make the important decisions which we will be taking in the next few years.
We need someone who does not have a personal agenda. We need someone who is open-minded, respectful to all, and who will look out for the citizens of Newbury.
Dana has lived in Newbury his whole life. He has raised his family here, but his perspective is beyond Newbury. He knows how to listen; he understands the town and its needs and he knows what he must do to take us into the future. He will do what is best for its citizens regardless of partisan philosophy. He is open-mined, not small-minded.
Dana Packer is approachable; he can converse on many topics. He is friendly, sociable and truly interested in citizen concerns. Ask anyone who knows him.
Dana has made this huge decision to run because he sees a somewhat divided town. He is willing to work on reaching across the aisle.
As already a leader in his professional life, he knows how to compromise, to mediate and most importantly, he knows how to listen. Throughout his long military and commercial career as a pilot, he has had to make split-second decisions with long-term ramifications, all while looking out for many sides.
He knows how to make these decisions, can defend his viewpoint, and can work under pressure. His professional skill set will be transferable to the Select Board.
We are a smallish town with an abundance of natural beauty, history, culture and a diversity of ages and opinions. We are lucky to live here. Dana wants to preserve our lifestyle and surroundings, and to keep them for future generations.
Let’s give a new voice a chance to be heard. Please vote Dana Packer for Select Board on May 11.
Claire Dix
Newbury
