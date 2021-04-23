To the editor:
I am writing with the hope that the town of Newbury can come together and work for the best interest of the town and have the respect for the residents and the people that are willing to give their time and knowledge to serve on the various elected boards.
Over the past years, the animosity between the Select Board and the town has been quite evident. It makes me want to have term limits for the selectmen, but I realize that it is hard to find good and knowledgeable people to serve and are willing to give their time to a job that requires a lot of dedication and be willing to work with and listen to all sides of issues.
We are a unique community that has a lot to offer with the three areas of the town, Byfield, Old Town and Plum Island.
There is something for everyone, the Arts Center and athletic fields in Byfield to the great farm stands and trails around Old Town Hill, plus, the beautiful beaches and marshes on Plum Island.
We need to work together without prejudice on issues and projects for the town whether it is with the taxpayers or the elected officials, there has to be respect for each other.
I feel that Dana Packer, who has served in the Air Force as a pilot, will have the respectful and strong leadership that would be beneficial to the town of Newbury.
So, I am asking you to please consider Dana Packer for the Select Board in the upcoming election on May 11.
Karen Morse
Byfield
