To the editor:
I just saw one of the most hysterically hilarious productions that I have ever experienced in the theater.
Imagine a fantasy/comedy co-authored by Walt Disney, Groucho Marx, Abbot and Costello, C.S. Lewis, Monty Python and Samuel Beckett. I know that seems like it would be a chaotic mess, but somehow it manages to be an incredibly witty as well as a slapstick silly work of madcap genius.
There is a classic bit ala "Who's on First" that far surpasses the Abbott and Costello original, as well as plenty of pie in the face mishegas that not just the 5-year olds were laughing at.
The original pantos, as Josh Shack explains, date back to the 1800s, and Teddy Speck reminds us that theater was originally the main source of entertainment and community long before we all became addicted to our phones.
There really is nothing like the screaming delight of children who become so totally involved in the action on and off stage that only the White Witch can somewhat quiet them down with her stern command of, "Silence."
This play is playful, and a lot more fun than the endless Russian ballet that people seem to consider a "must see" holiday tradition.
If you are a parent or just an old fart who wants to remember the joys of childhood, get yourself away from the cell phone and the boob tube and get down to the Firehouse for a truly remarkable production that only comes once a year. Your children will thank you.
JOHN SHEEDY
Newbury
