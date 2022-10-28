To the editor:
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2016 held a shredding day at the Elks Lodge on 25 Low St. in Newburyport. The event was a success and I would like to take this opportunity to thank; Jill Freire, manager of the Elks Lodge, for permitting the VFW to use the Elks parking lot for the event, Randy Currie, Owner, of The Shred Source at 6 New Pasture Road in Newburyport, for providing onsite shredding services, and to all of the people that took advantage of the service.
The VFW holds these paper shredding events twice a year. The first is in the spring, usually after income tax day. The second is in the fall in October. The event is available to anyone who wishes to use it and is free to seniors, those in the military and veterans. We suggest a donation of $5 per bin for community members.
GARRY R. ROY
VFW Post 2016
Amesbury
