To the editor:
Honky-tonk has a new name ... thy name is parklet. Parklet has a slightly nicer ring to it, don’t you think? (Although it sounds more like a cut of meat.) Honky-tonk is a more appropriate description of downtown Newburyport, post-COVID.
What was once a picturesque seaside town, with charming shops and restaurants, will soon become a congested labyrinth. Downtown is about to lose much-needed parking and its sidewalks will be reduced to single-lane pedestrian traffic, already a challenge for the handicapped.
Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy outdoor dining very much, provided it’s in the appropriate location. The Black Cow, Tuscan Sea Grill, Sea Level, Vera and Mission Oak certainly lend themselves to outdoor dining because they have ample outdoor space.
State Street and Pleasant Street restaurants are not designed for outdoor dining. Perhaps, placing small tables against the buildings might work, but significant encroachments on public parking and narrow sidewalks do not.
Combine this with retailers moving racks of clothing and merchandise further into the sidewalk, and we’ve got ourselves a flea market. And who can blame the retailers? If the restaurants are allowed to do it, why can’t they?
Inn Street, which was specifically designed as a pedestrian thoroughfare, has been reduced at the Pleasant Street entrance from a 15-foot walkway to maybe 5 or 6 feet, funneling pedestrians into a single file. To add insult to injury, Oregano and the adjacent restaurants were allowed to leave their outdoor “parklets” in place all winter. Why?
It makes more sense for city officials to explore other options for outdoor dining to accommodate those restaurants that don’t have adequate outdoor space. Perhaps, they should look into closing State and Pleasant streets on designated days (similar to the August car show) maybe one or two weekends a month in the summer.
It would allow those downtown restaurants to capitalize on outdoor dining, much like Invitation Nights for the retailers during the holidays, not to mention the positive impact it would have on retail shopping.
City officials need to get creative in identifying other sources of revenue while preserving and maintaining the charm that makes Newburyport so unique and the beauty of our central shopping area.
KEVIN WALLACE
Newburyport
