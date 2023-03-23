To the editor:
On Thursday, Daily News readers were treated to some pre-St. Patty’s Day blarney.
The long-awaited report on the results of the forensic audit of the Parks Conservancy was simultaneously delivered, in hard copy only, to both City Hall and to The Daily News. The headline essentially read, “No big deal.” While sipping my Guinness, I read through the report. I disagree ... Big deal. Sharing some observations ... .
The report results conclude all is good, except: There is money leftover, needed to restate two federal tax returns, and needed cash from an anonymous donor to balance the books. My eye is twitching like that of Chief Inspector Dreyfus in the “Pink Panther” movies.
The report states a core assumption, that the Morrill Foundation had “a deal between the foundation and the former mayor.” The framework of the deal would be that the city would promote the Parks Conservancy through its Parks Department website; donations would be made out to the Parks Conservancy; donations deposited into an account under the name Morrill Foundation.
The foundation’s agent would spend money, and return the balance to the city as a separate donation. Who would approve this one-sided deal? Why would there be a need for such a deal? The city manages $75 million a year in monies, surely, a few thousand more shouldn’t be an issue? Of course, if you were trying to hide something ... .
In a separate email dated Sept. 11, 2022, to all city councilors from Robert Morrill, president of the Morrill Foundation, he stated that the agreement would allow for funding of the parks, keep donors anonymous, offer tax-free donations, and avoid oversight by the City Council. To him, the arrangement sounded magnanimous, to me it reads like a conspiracy to commit fraud ... potato/potahto.
A big problem here is there is no record of this deal. Cities don’t make deals on photocopies of emails. For a city to make a deal, there would be a paper trail: City solicitor inputs on drafts, City Council approval to authorize the mayor to sign the deal, then the contract would be filed with the clerk’s office.
The clerk’s office has no record of either a council vote or a signed agreement. Always trust the clerk’s office. The core assumption is false. Is the report’s author deflecting and now insinuating bad behavior by the previous mayor? How is this “No big deal”?
The report tries to be clever in only discussing the tracking of unsupervised expenses, however, what is glossed over are the unsupervised donations. When private foundations solicit public donations, that portion becomes a public charity, and making a donor list public is a requirement of both federal and state law.
According to Table 1 in the report, the foundation collected $629,691 in public donations on our behalf. Since September, I have requested a list of donors (date, name, address, amount, restricted/not), by year, and aligned with annual donation totals. It is a welcomed next step.
What this report exposes is that all checks and balances failed. For 10 years, no one asked a question. We allowed this activity to hide in plain view, and in some instances encouraged it.
This incident demonstrates we need stronger oversight and internal controls. The council should provide this role as a fiduciary for the residents/taxpayers. I thank the current administration for not trying to sweep this away because truth and transparency go hand in hand with onward, forward!
JIM MCCAULEY
Newburyport
Editor’s note: Jim McCauley is Newburyport’s Ward 5 councilor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.