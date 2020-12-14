To the editor:
I read the letter to the editor (Daily News, Dec. 9) by George Odell of Newburyport and cannot help but feel this is simply a sour grapes response to the lack of a desired victory for his chosen candidate. He chides Rep. James Kelcourse, a Republican, as an "unqualified political operator" for his nay vote on the police reform bill that recently passed in the Statehouse and takes The Daily News to task for endorsing Kelcourse and not his candidate. He does not also note State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, our Democratic senator representing this area, also voted nay on this same bill. In fact, this bill did not garner enough votes to override a possible veto from the governor.
This classic partisan response by Odell does nothing to advance constructive dialogue around issues that we need today, including what may be of concern within this bill and the process to get it passed.
Mark Dow
Salisbury
