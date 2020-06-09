To the editor:
“With malice toward none, with charity for all …” When President Lincoln spoke those words in his second inaugural address, the Civil War was still raging, with Americans continuing to kill each other every day.
The grace to believe in those words and the courage to say them at that time reflects Lincoln’s character and wisdom. He also gives us a guide for how we conduct ourselves today.
This pandemic will pass, even as the long-term health and economic impacts remain. These riots will pass, even as the underlying racial tensions remain. And, God willing, this administration will pass, first in November and officially next January. And when all that happens, we need to follow Lincoln’s grace and courage.
When you see my son with his “Black Lives Matter” sign attached to his cycling jersey, you don’t need to pass close by and glare, but instead provide plenty of space on the road, as though it were your own son riding his bicycle.
And when you see that person who refused to wear a mask and called COVID-19 nothing more than the flu, you need to say, with honesty and conviction, that you’re relieved they never got sick. And when the president loses the election in November, you need to say to your MAGA-hat-wearing friend, “We’re all working together to make America great. We are all Americans. We’re all in this, working together.”
Mending this broken country starts with “malice toward none, with charity for all,” starts with laying down partisanship, starts with daily acts of grace and courage.
Patrick Heffernan
Newbury
