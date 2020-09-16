To the editor:
Those of us that live and or work in Newburyport have been blessed with a wonderful assortment of very good to great restaurants.
Not only are their owners good people, but many of them are also very philanthropic, particularly when business is booming. Now, not only is it not booming but it is incredibly challenging; it is up to us to support them in every way we can.
Eat out more often, order out more often, and make your standard tip 25%, up from 20%. I know that many of us are hurting financially also, but those who are not need to do their part!
Dick Bazirgan
Newburyport
