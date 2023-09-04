To the editor:
I am urging my fellow Newburyport voters to dig in and pay attention to the upcoming preliminary election on Sept. 19. The primary is for School Committee and Ward 4 city councilor.
As we have seen across the country, if people do not pay attention to what they consider “sleepy” local elections, the consequences can be dire. In our case, it looks like we have a slate of book banners running for the School Committee.
Lyndi Lanphear is a well-known local conservative Republican and organizer of our Newburyport version of Moms for Liberty, the Citizens for Responsible Education.
The CRE has been all over our local news the last couple of years with their attacks on the Newburyport schools, including their quest to have several books banned from the school libraries.
Despite a recent letter to the editor from Ms. Lanphear claiming they are a parent education service, the CRE websites lists lawsuits, filing grievances, social media saturation, and removing children from government-run schools as some of their tactics.
Donna Sprague is also running for Newburyport School Committee. Her dystopian view of Newburyport’s schools can be seen in plain sight by reading her letter to the editor in The Daily News from January of this year.
So, it does not happen in our own backyard, please make sure these two candidates do not get past the primary. In my research, I am confident the other School Committee candidates do not share these extreme views, but it is fair to ask them what they think about the CRE.
In my own neighborhood, we have four candidates for Ward 4 city councilor. I look forward to learning more about all of them.
Considering what is happening with threats to democracy across the country, I think it is fair to ask any candidate for local office, their view of Trump’s election lies. In other parts of the country, these Trump cultists are attempting to take over local elections and, in some cases, have succeeded.
With the movement to take over the Newburyport School Committee by some extreme elements, it is also fair to ask all candidates for City Council to weigh in on this as well. I am also looking for more team players on the City Council who can compromise and move things forward like the youth center.
In some thoughts about nature versus nurture, I can’t help but wonder what Ward 4 candidate David Lanphear really thinks about his mother’s views on education. If he knocks on my door, I will be asking him if he will denounce the CRE and if he thinks Joe Biden was legitimately elected president.
I am delighted with the transparency exhibited by Ward 4 City Council candidate Ben Harman so far. On his website, he notes party affiliation will not matter on a lot local of issues but does declare he is a registered Democrat and why.
He did this because he assumed voters would want to know this. I would like to challenge all candidates for Newburyport local office to follow his example. Yes, once again, democracy is on the ballot this November.
FRANK MOORE
Newburyport
