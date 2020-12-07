To the editor:
Deborah Goss (letter to the editor, Nov. 18) should spend less time complaining about the "behavior of little girls" in Market Square and more time paying attention to what is happening in Washington.
Donald Trump and his Republican Party, who have normalized lying in this country to a frightening degree, are now trying to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.
This election has been under attack for several years as they have repeatedly spread lies and mistrust, interfered with the U.S. Postal Service, closed polling places, undermined mail in ballots, stacked the courts and threatened lawsuits. In spite of all this, Joe Biden won convincingly, not only a commanding Electoral College victory, but with a popular vote margin of almost 5 million.
Instead of ceding power in a safe and orderly fashion, in a time of crisis with COVID-19 raging, Trump and the Republicans, with a few notable exceptions such as George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, are attacking our electoral process, the very basis of our democracy.
They are hurling wild claims, baseless lawsuits and insinuations in a desperate attempt to sow chaos and doubt, and undermine the results of a free and fair election, an election which Chris Krebs, Trump's director of Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency, called "the most secure in American history."
Trump fired him the next day for speaking the truth.
And why, you may ask, are the Republicans choosing their party over our country? Because they know, as Lindsey Graham warned on Fox News on Nov. 8, "If Republicans don't challenge and change the U.S. election system, there'll never be another Republican president elected again."
With the Republicans' "Stop the Steal" nonsense, they are deliberately inflaming their base in order to ensure that they have the maximum Republican turnout for the two Georgia Senate elections in January. This election will determine which party controls the Senate.
I commend the parents and teachers of the "young girls" who had the intelligence, course and moral compasses that enabled them to go head to head with a group of adults behaving badly and to call out their "Stop the Steal" lies.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.