To the editor:
Once again, Nancy Pelosi’s Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, as well as the entire D.C. swamp, has proven how totally out of touch they are with regular, hardworking Americans as they tried to pass a COVID relief bill totaling $900 million yet with only a paltry $600 for lower-income U.S. citizens all the while proposing up to $1,800 in bailouts to relatives of illegal immigrants. What am I missing here?
Pelosi’s bill, sadly approved by the spineless Republican-controlled Senate, was pork laden with billions of dollars earmarked for foreign countries, including Pakistan, Egypt, Cambodia and Burma, for such frivolous [items] as "gender education."
What does any of this have to do with helping out our own hardworking U.S. citizen taxpayers?
Thankfully, President Trump is not in this battle for the money or the power. He will leave office poorer than when he entered office, unlike all his predecessors.
He truly cares about the "legal" citizens of this country that work hard to support their families and that pay their taxes.
His condemnation of this ridiculous bill and call for an immediate $2,000 payment to those lower-income taxpayers was quickly met with acquiescence from Speaker Pelosi as she was totally exposed as a fraud and it now appears that she’s good with this compromise.
President Trump, once again, exposed the entire D.C. swamp for what they are and Pelosi appears ready to cave. She is a total disgrace as she held up a COVID relief package months ago in the interest of party politics as she did not want President Trump to get any credit for prior to the election. Now, she tries to pass this abomination?
Though I’ve been blocked from posting my opinions on most of the local social media groups because of my outspoken opinions, I still manage to monitor many of the comments.
Even liberals are posting today saying how much they hate President Trump yet they applaud his refusal to sign this ridiculous legislation because as the saying goes, “Follow the money.” If people stand to benefit monetarily, they will sacrifice their soul.
Trump (and the American taxpayers) win yet again!
Mike Cronan
Newburyport
