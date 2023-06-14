To the editor:
After 15 years, more than $340,000 distributed in grants, hundreds of educational sessions and connecting hundreds of residents in the Greater Newburyport area with meaningful volunteer roles, the Pennies for Poverty board of directors: 2 Cents 4 Change, has decided to close its doors.
Not because the work is done, or the need has diminished in any way, but because the organizations serving those in need throughout Greater Newburyport effectively handle the community education, volunteer recruitment and fundraising that comprise Pennies' mission.
Started in 2008 by Catherine Gould, the organization was founded with the belief that if everyone in the community does a little, together we could have a large positive impact on the well-being of neighbors who are struggling.
Greater Newburyport now has a core group of hardworking and highly effective organizations that serve those struggling to get by. We urge donors and volunteers to redirect their support to local organizations that are having a significant impact on the well-being of neighbors, including: Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley; Community Action; Community Service of Newburyport; First Parish Newbury Food Pantry; Our Neighbors’ Table; Pettengill House; and YWCA of Greater Newburyport.
These organizations have received the lion’s share of our grants in recent years and are staffed by seasoned professionals doing critical work in the community.
With thanks to the community that has so generously supported Pennies’ work.
SUSAN MCKITTRICK
Board President
Pennies for Poverty: 2 Cents 4 Change
Newburyport
