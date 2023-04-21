To the editor:
As a junior, this school year has been an unpredictable one at Pentucket.
Starting in a new school, with a new waterfall drop schedule, everyone has taken their time finding their place of comfort. On top of that, the impact of last year’s budget cuts were instantly noticeable.
Before the school year even started, many students were quitting sports before they even began. One of the previous budget cuts took the cap off of the payments on high school sports. Soccer, for example, had more kids at the first tryout than the second once they realized how much it was to play the single season.
My classes this year were filled with more kids than ever before, and without passing the override budget, they will only continue to grow. When it came time to pick our classes for next year, there was already a limited selection of elective classes.
Without the override, we would most likely cut 35 teachers. About two teachers from each department will be cut, causing the loss of many highly regarded electives and overall limiting students’ educational opportunities.
A new elective course I have taken this year was journalism. In the beginning, I thought it would be boring writing articles for the school newspaper, but it turns out it is actually quite fun. It is interesting to see what our student body cares about and how they share it with the community. (Check out Pentucketnews.com).
Sadly, this is one of the classes that will probably be cut if the budget does not pass. Additionally, I had been looking forward to taking an art class with some of my friends and now it is no longer available.
Even after talking with some of my teachers, the new budget does not cover the cost of running certain AP classes next year. On the account of the budget, some AP classes are being offered as an online course instead.
However, through the experience of COVID, online learning has shown regression in the education world and would not be beneficial in any schools’ curriculum. With limiting classes, it becomes harder to take rigorous courses and well-balanced electives, making it even more difficult when planning ahead for secondary education.
In the future, the current budget will limit Pentucket’s student athletes, reduce students’ opportunities for a well-balanced education, and ultimately limit the future of a hardworking student.
AVA DIBURRO
Merrimac
