To the editor:
I am writing in regard to the recent Pentucket School Committee vote in regard to the graduation robes.
I had the opportunity to attend and while I offered some thoughts, it was great to see many students attend and also offer their opinions. While everyone agrees that we would never want to discriminate or make a student feel bullied, what is most distressing is the way that this vote was presented to the community, especially the students.
The original vote taken on Feb. 4 was added in at the last minute on the agenda. No notification was given to students, parents, community members and the student representative on the School Committee who is a member of the senior class was not even present to offer his feedback.
The committee majority agreed to rescind the original vote as they felt that they didn’t have all of the facts – some of which include that students this year were given the choice to pick which color gown they wanted to wear, gowns were already paid for, representatives of the Gay-Straight Alliance club preferred the option to let students pick and were not offended.
The chair kept referring to a letter received by the ACLU which references Massachusetts General Law, Chapter 76, Section 5, in regard to gender identity.
However, if that is the case, then the district should be concerned with all matters related to gender identity. As stated on the Massachusetts Department of Education website: “As a general matter, schools should evaluate all gender-based policies, rules, and practices and maintain only those that have a clear and sound pedagogical purpose. Gender-based policies, rules, and practices can have the effect of marginalizing, stigmatizing, and excluding students, whether they are gender nonconforming or not. In some circumstances, these policies, rules, and practices may violate federal and state law. For these reasons, schools should consider alternatives to them.”
Some examples are: dress codes, gender-neutral bathrooms and gender-based practices in the classroom – such as having students line up as boys and girls.
So, if the School Committee is really concerned about protecting gender and binary students, how can they not do the full diligence this issue deserves? How can they possibly make this decision without taking the time to make sure all areas are covered?
I feel the Pentucket community and our students deserve better than that. We spent over a year discussing the school mascot and that wasn’t changed even though many found it discriminating, but we can make this decision with hardly any additional research and public input?
This also could’ve been used as a great learning tool for the students and I’m sure they would’ve risen to the task to help define inclusive and unified policies.
I ask that the committee immediately revisit this because if they are truly concerned about gender equality, then they need to review all policies and provide the notification and not just cherry-pick one item.
Anna Marie Beech
West Newbury
