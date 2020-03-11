To the editor:
I am proud to be the student representative on the Pentucket Regional School Committee.
For the past year or so, I have been privileged to serve the student body of the district on the board, and it has been an incredible experience. I have seen the committee do great work to better the school district for the Pentucket community.
On Feb. 4, the committee shockingly and unknowably voted to have the members of the senior class, which includes myself, to wear one-color gowns at our graduation ceremony in June. The vote came without any notice, and although I was unable to attend the meeting due to prior critical obligations, I would have been able to prepare my remarks via a written statement to the committee on the issue.
About a month later at the March 3 meeting, the gowns were placed back on the agenda. I had accumulated a number of members of the senior class to be present at the meeting.
Nicole Tudisco shared her thoughts during the public comment segment of the meeting.
“It is frustrating that some members of our School Committee feel as though it is not the students' decision when in reality it is our graduation and we do live these issues,” Tudisco said.
A statement from the president of the high school’s Gay-Straight Alliance was read, stating that on behalf of the group, she supported having both green and white colored gowns be worn at the graduation ceremony. “The choice between green and white is a very important part of the trans communities’ identities at Pentucket Regional.”
I continued to offer my input as student representative during the conversation that lasted the majority of the meeting. I had to defend my capability to speak to this issue after my comprehension of the issue was questioned.
According to the Pentucket district policy JIB, which was passed by this same committee in June 2019, “the Committee will take into consideration student opinions in establishing policies that directly affect student programs, activities, privileges and other areas of student sensitivity.”
I am not sure of an event that directly affects the students more then their graduation ceremony, especially after putting four years of dedication into their education.
As a student, I do not feel heard. I do not believe that the views of myself and fellow seniors were fairly considered, notably after being limited to three short minutes of comment, while the chair of the committee has the privilege to speak in opposition to this issue for more than double that.
Speaking on behalf of the senior population at Pentucket Regional High School, the class is upset, discouraged and disappointed with the vote.
Ben Beaulieu
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.