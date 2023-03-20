To the editor:
Four years ago, Merrimac, West Newbury and Groveland voted to approve the new Pentucket Regional Middle-High School.
Had the vote failed, the middle-high school would have eventually been condemned, sending real estate values permanently down and creating a region where families would think twice before either moving to or remaining in this community.
The future of these towns is once again on the line with an upcoming override vote to fund next year’s operating budget of the Pentucket school district. Without this override, Pentucket has a $2.1 million budget shortfall for next year, and the implications are devastating and long lasting.
The money our district gets is way down, as explained by School Superintendent Dr. Justin Bartholomew. Chapter 70, which is the major program of the state’s aid to public schools, gave Pentucket a meager 0.51% budget increase, which translates into $68,640.
For comparison, the average increase across Cape Ann League schools was 4.7%, which should have been around $630K for Pentucket. Newburyport received a 20.9% increase, or about $1 million.
Our costs are way up. A few examples: Inflation is up almost 10%. Utilities are up 25%. The cost of Massachusetts private special education services for next year will increase 14% vs. the typical 2% annual increase.
The Pentucket School Committee has the unconscionable task ahead of it on March 28 to vote on what a budget would look like if the override doesn’t pass. A few options that will be considered for cutting:
Teachers: A $2.1 million shortfall is equivalent to cutting 35 teachers, or 15% of Pentucket’s workforce. This would be disastrous to our children’s education and the negative effects would last years. Teachers at the middle-high school level are more apt to be cut to preserve the class sizes at the elementary schools. The K-6 class sizes have already ballooned because of last year’s teacher cuts following a failed override. Fewer teachers means cutting electives. Arts will be cut. Accelerated classes are at risk. Music programs are on the chopping block.
Transportation: Students living within 1.5 miles of their school will no longer qualify for a bus. Our towns are not equipped with sidewalk infrastructure to handle elementary age students that need to walk a mile and a half to school.
Athletics: More high school sports teams could be eliminated.
Ideally, we need all three towns to vote “yes” to the override, but only two of our three towns are required to pass the override.
Let’s say that Groveland and West Newbury pass the override, but Merrimac doesn’t. The good news is that this gives Pentucket the two out of three towns that it needs to fund the school budget.
The bad news in this scenario is that Merrimac couldn’t pay for its share of the school budget with incremental tax revenue, since it would have been voted down. In this case, Merrimac will need to fund the school override out of its town budget, reducing or eliminating services such as police, fire, senior center, library and road maintenance.
Using Merrimac as an example, for the average assessed home value of $535K, voting “yes” to fund the override would cost an incremental $394 per year, or $33 per month.
The future of Pentucket education and this region matters. This is a vote that dictates if people stay or move.
Please do two things: Attend your Town Meeting in Merrimac, Groveland or West Newbury (April 24) and vote to get the override placed onto the ballot.
And if it is hopefully placed on the ballot, please vote “yes” on the override in the election on May 1.
JULIE WISNIEWSKI
Merrimac
