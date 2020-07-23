To the editor:
The Pentucket Regional School Committee and district administration find themselves inundated with unprecedented challenges as we enter the 2020-21 school year in the midst of a pandemic.
Is now the time to discuss changing the district mascot? As a parent of two Pentucket students and a longtime professional public school counselor and educator, I believe the answer is yes.
With every issue facing public education, it is important to ask, “What is in the best interest of students?” and to consistently come back to this question as we explore solutions. At this particularly vulnerable time, I think it is especially important to teach our children empathy in all of our actions.
We have an opportunity to educate our students on empathy and compassion through the study of history. We also have an opportunity to model these important skills by modeling the act of truly listening.
Native American community leaders spoke to us. They told us that our mascot does not honor them. They told us that use of Indigenous people as mascots contributes to a legacy of pain. They asked us to change our mascot.
There are many more reasons why I, as an educated adult woman, think that change is in order. However, those reasons almost become meaningless. A group of people (who many still believe we are honoring with our outdated and sometimes cartoon-like imagery) asked us to stop. Why? Because we are hurting them. Will we listen? A kindergartner will understand the logical next step.
Tradition is important and change can be terrifying. The mascot is a meaningful symbol for many who were brought up in our district and had a positive educational and athletic experience. The mascot ties many to this community and, for them, is a symbol of their intense pride.
These are the folks who should be on the front line of choosing a new mascot. A mascot that honors tradition and everything that is good about Pentucket.
Again, what is in the best interest of our students?
If our children are able to witness alumni (who may even be their own parents) deeply rooted in the tradition of their community, show the courage and strength it takes to overcome fear in order to create change, and if our children can witness adults who say, “We are sorry and we are going to make this right,” what an amazing lesson they will learn.
We have the choice to begin what is bound to be an uncertain and fear-inducing year by leading with compassion; let’s take this opportunity to do the right thing.
Kate Sherwood
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.