To the editor:
I was disappointed but not surprised by Gov. Baker’s latest (and, I hope, last) extension of the “closure order” in Massachusetts.
I guess The Boston Globe did not want to call it a “lockdown.” We are told this decision (and future ones) is and will be based on “science” and “data,” but seems mainly driven by fear and caution.
Since I have sworn off cable news as they have no sports to report, I appreciate The Daily News daily publishing the real data (supplied by Johns Hopkins, Mass. DPH, and N.H. Department of HHS) on COVID-19. On March 23, I started recording these on a spreadsheet. Let’s review the numbers (not computer-generated models or projections) for this state.
On that first day, there were 646 confirmed cases of COVID and five deaths. Today, April 30, those numbers are 60,265 and 3,405, respectively. Enough to keep the mainstream media wringing their hands and keeping people in a state of agitation and alarm.
Not featured anymore is data on the “doubling rate,” one early indicator of trends in epidemics. For the first few weeks, the number of cases and deaths were both doubling every two or three days.
That would justify an emergency response. But now, the confirmed cases are doubling every two weeks and the death rate about every 10 days. The heaviest concentration of cases is in Boston and Chelsea (mass transit related?), and deaths are high in long-term care facilities for our elderly.
So children continue to be prohibited from attending school (which means their parents are stuck at home), some people are wearing masks while walking alone on our city sidewalks, no one may park on Plum Island, and gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted. Why 10? Is there “data”? Is there “science”? to support these decrees from Beacon Hill and our own City Hall?
And why do Boston rules have to apply to Stockbridge and Williamstown?
Given the premise that no one wants to get sick or make other people sick, it seems to me people are by now well-enough informed to behave sensibly according to local conditions.
By all means, wear your mask in confined situations. But was it necessary for the City of Lawrence to impose $300 fines for anyone over the age of 5 not wearing one? Where is the “science” behind that?
I believe people are creative enough to adopt internal rules for their places of work and business (all “essential” in my opinion) as needed. I think it’s called self-government.
Bernhard Heersink
Newburyport
