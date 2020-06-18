To the editor:
I am sending this in response to the March 24 letter to the editor by Tony Pettigrew headlined "Media is hyping coronavirus issue."
In reading his letter in which he says, “Is this the new normal? A few deaths and the government orders business closed, limits free association and assembly ... .”
There is much more to his article. But as I sit here, on June 17, all I can think is I hope he wants to take back what he said.
Sometimes, it may be a good idea to wait and see what happens before you print such a strong, opinionated letter.
I say, thank you Charlie Baker for placing these hard restrictions on us. It might have been much worse, which is hard to believe.
Jodi Bertrand
Salisbury
