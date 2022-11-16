To the editor:
I write to take exception to the opinion supporting the adoption of permanent daylight saving time (“Editorial: It is time to stop changing the clocks,” Nov. 3).
Studies of circadian rhythms that are part of life in all forms have been made over many years. All these studies show consistently harmful effects of daylight savings time.
At each biannual change of time, there are increases in cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events as well as a worsening of digestive problems for those who suffer from them. An increase in symptoms of autoimmune conditions.
Accidents are also reported elevated at both changes of time. In one of the most thorough studies, a surprise observation was an increase in use of psychoactive substances amongst men.
There is no longer any reason to require adaption on the part of humans to a change in time as there was when industries wished to save money on candles and lamps whilst getting the most labor out of their employees.
Some would argue that if we adopt daylight saving time permanently (as of next spring), we’ll do away with the problems cited above. This ignores evidence that those who live in the western part of time zones already suffer from increased rates of cancer and other maladies connected with the effects of delayed daylight on circadian rhythms.
In other words, it’s not just the twice-yearly change but the adoption of a lifestyle further out of step with the fundamental human need to be in tune with earth and the heavens.
In these times, we already have enough unregulated abuses to our mental and physical health. Let’s not add another.
CLARE KELLER
Newburyport
