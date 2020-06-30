To the editor:
The recent petition on change.org detailing a push for anti-racism training and curriculum in Newburyport schools received roughly 2,700 signatures, and I am immensely proud of its author, our alumnus Leah Petty, and our community for backing her thoughtful and educated proposal. The success of the petition shows an indisputable need for action in our community.
However, my fellow Newburyport classmates and I were disappointed with Superintendent Sean Gallagher’s response, or rather, his lack of response. He focuses on the one clause in the petition that suggests that we eliminate the police presence in our school, explaining that our district has monthly meetings with representatives from a myriad of organizations along with our police resource officer, to discuss issues that affect us like drugs, drinking, abuse, domestic violence, and mental health, and for that reason, he is unwilling to break ties with police. Knowing that Gallagher makes an effort to help students is comforting, but I wonder why the police are the ones that are actually in our schools regularly.
The police may have a partnership with the district, but they don’t have one with students. No matter how well-meaning a police officer is, students are unwilling to approach them, especially about mental health, domestic violence, and abuse, none of which police are specialized in or specifically qualified to handle. Additionally, teenagers will not go to an officer about illegal activities like underage drinking and drugs.
If the district wants to place outside representatives in our school, which I encourage, then people from the Department of Children and Families, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, and mental health organizations are the best equipped for the job.
Gallagher then brushed over the majority of the petition which covers training, assemblies, and history curriculum, by stating, "We have the foundation to move forward to really enhance our practices and work together as an entire school community, not just the schools themselves."
These foundations, which I’ve taken from the June 15 School Committee meeting, include the already existing curriculum, professional development, and the school programming and culture that administration has been working on in recent years. Superintendent Gallagher, instead of committing to beneficial changes, you summarized steps that have already been taken. It’s good that the district already fosters productive conversations about race, but when over 2,700 people in your community tell you we need to do more in order to begin stripping the city of its systemic racism, you should listen. It’s embedded in our curriculum, and it thrives in the bubble of ignorance that exists here. This is not the time to spend a committee meeting reveling in the triumph of Newburyport’s progressiveness. This is the time to address the leaps that we have not yet made. Despite what Michael Eaton said, this is exactly the time to be reactive. An earnest and passionate reaction from school administrators is necessary for change.
Sadie Doyle
Newburyport
