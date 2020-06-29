To the editor:
As leaders across the country are prompted to reexamine the role of police in communities, The Pettengill House Inc. would like to acknowledge efforts by our local police departments to set a positive example.
We greatly value our agency’s ongoing partnerships with area police, and we thank our local leaders for recognizing the importance of law enforcement working collaboratively with social service and mental health providers – an especially critical approach in matters of mental health, addiction, trauma, domestic violence, poverty and homelessness.
We believe our partnerships serve as encouraging examples of how Pettengill’s therapeutic system of care model, which fosters collaboration among community agencies, can provide a strong network of support and interventions for those in need.
Pettengill House is fortunate to have two members from area police departments on our advisory board, Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler and retired Amesbury Police Detective Robert Wile, who is also a former board of directors member.
Detective Wile has played a key role in implementing our newly acquired, nationally acclaimed mental health first aid training program. Through this Pettengill initiative, Detective Wile became a certified mental health first aid trainer, and has led many trainings designed to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and addiction issues and teach effective, research-based skills for assessing, de-escalating, and connecting people with needed professional resources like Pettengill House.
Thus far, Pettengill House has trained over 200 local community members, including nearly 50 police personnel, in mental health first aid. Police have also received many additional trainings from Pettengill House over the years, and share a commitment to the health and well-being of our communities.
Pettengill House staff often work alongside police first responders to assess needs, coordinate supports, provide stabilization, respond to high-level crises, facilitate access to mental health and addiction treatment, and provide preventions and interventions as a team.
Our staff have often witnessed local police respond to highly challenging situations with integrity and professionalism, maintaining respect and dignity for all parties involved.
There is crucial work to be done to end systemic racism and prejudice in law enforcement throughout the country. Everyone has the right to be treated fairly and with respect and dignity, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, age or social status.
Witnessing anything below this standard requires us to speak out and demand better. It is of utmost importance for police and community leaders to take strong measures to ensure the rights of all citizens are upheld. In this time of national unrest, we are encouraged by efforts from our local leaders and police to increase awareness around issues facing our community and maintain high standards of professionalism.
Although continual work is needed, Pettengill House believes that our communities are ahead of the curve in recognizing the importance of collaboration between police and social services.
We look forward to building on our partnerships, and we have confidence that our local police departments will continue striving to set positive examples of law enforcement’s role in our communities.
Deborah M. Smith
Executive Director
Tiffany Nigro
Assistant Director
The Pettengill House
