To the editor:
When the Artichoke Reservoir flooded in 1938 into what is now the Phillips Drive neighborhood in the West End of Newburyport, who would have thought a large home division would have been built in the early 1960s on this wetland? And here we are.
It was when the Cherry Hill housing development was built in 1999 that homeowners of the Phillips Drive neighborhood began issuing complaints to the city about flooding, property damage, and other environmental and public safety hazards due to improper water drainage.
At that time, no provision was set forth for the drainage from the Cherry Hill development or plans for the groundwater flow via the sewer easement, thus creating increased water table down gradient toward Phillips Drive homes.
Since 1999, homeowners have spoken with every Newburyport mayor – Mary Carrier, Lisa Mead, Al Lavender, Mary Anne Clancy and John Moak – yet nothing was done.
Federal grants were secured in 2007 for multihazard mitigation plans based in large measure to Phillips Drive neighborhood input. No money from those federal grants were ever spent on the neighborhood; instead, that money was directed to well-connected industrial complexes using our narrative.
Since 2004, there have been no fewer than five floods due to insufficient infrastructure that have resulted in substantial financial cost to homeowners for flood remediation and home repairs.
Home foundations have slipped; some homes pump 24/7/365; car accidents due to ice buildup from flooding have resulted in property damage; pedestrians have also suffered broken bones due to ice buildup from road flooding.
In 2017, Phillips Drive neighborhood residents organized, called meetings with Mayor Donna Holaday, and demanded to have the infrastructure studied. As Mayor Holaday wrote after a neighborhood meeting, “It would be unconscionable for the city not to make an effort to provide some relief for the residents of Phillips Drive.”
And yet, 22 years have passed and the residents of the Phillips Drive neighborhood remain without a final plan and dedicated funding to execute those plans.
We exhort the city to allow engineers to scope the solution, consult with the neighborhood, and fund the recommended plan.
Like all taxpaying residents in Newburyport, the Phillips Drive neighborhood deserves to reside in a livable community without fear of physical harm or loss of property due to inadequate infrastructure.
Submitted by Kathleen Brittan for the Phillips Drive Neighborhood Committee
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.