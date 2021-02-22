To the editor:
I am both heartbroken and disgusted that New England Development is determined to take away the only spot on the Newburyport waterfront where people can gather in comfort for coffee and conversation while they enjoy the daily life of the river.
Plum Island Coffee Roasters is a vibrant and vital part of the Newburyport community. During the pandemic, Bruce and his crew have kept PICR open, managing to roll with whatever punches they were dealt.
For me personally, the thought of getting back to sitting outside each morning while I chat with old friends (and meet new ones) while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise long, dark winter.
I’m sure there is some other spot in Newburyport that can accommodate the proposed “casual-style cantina.” There is no other spot that can replicate Plum Island Coffee Roasters.
It is a special place, and it should be treated as such. Please, listen to the people of Newburyport and save Plum Island Coffee Roasters.
Ruth Allen
Newburyport
