Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.