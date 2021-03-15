To the editor:
While Mayor Donna Holaday, Sen. Diana DiZoglio, state Rep. James Kelcourse and all of the Newburyport City Council are dealing with vaccinations, COVID relief, sea level rise and budgets, their immediate attention is needed on an unfolding tragedy.
New England Development’s plan to eliminate Plum Island Coffee Roasters will irreparably tear a giant hole in the fabric of Newburyport.
Of the more than 15,000 signers on the change.org petition, two-thirds of them are from the community or communities these officials represent. Nearly 80% are from Massachusetts and the remainder all have stories of why the Roasters is so important to them.
Coming from all parts of the world, they exclaim that the Roasters is the reason for their repeat visit to Newburyport. Returning every summer, they joyfully and gleefully come through the door as though they are visiting an old friend.
That the Roasters serves 175,000 patrons a year, it is not a surprise to see the large outpouring and expression of love and concern pour in.
As I consider the silence of these elected officials around what is happening, only three explanations come to mind as to why they would not speak out publicly.
Either they don’t care what happens to the Roasters and are: (1.) comfortable with NED developing Newburyport to fit their vision; (2.) they view the situation as a “private matter or dispute between a landlord and tenant”; or (3.) they see it as a conflict of interest because I am a city councilor and that by speaking in favor of saving the Roasters it will be perceived as an effort to garner my favorable vote on matters they support.
To those points:
To (1.), OK, everyone is allowed an opinion; (2.) you are not being asked to intervene in a “dispute” but to use the bully pulpit afforded your position to effect a change by bringing all parties to the table whereby an understanding can be reached that will best serve the entire community; and (3.) this is not about me, this is about the community. My manner of taking a position on something I feel strongly about is a matter of public record. As an elected official, I do not adhere to or condone favoritism.
Perhaps NED needs to be reminded of their words: “It’s about neighbors. NED generates long-term value to communities, customizing solutions for each setting. We’re invested in the communities of which we are a part, and we take an all-inclusive approach to development. From the outset, we seek input from community leaders, and partner with state and city entities, neighbors, residents, and tenants. The result: projects that add lasting value to the communities in which we do business — adding to the tax base, improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and enhancing community stature.”
At this pivotal moment for Newburyport, now is not the time to be passive, “political,” or to condone the loss of the Roasters by silent assent — to be so is to signal acceptance of a tragedy.
Bruce Vogel
Newburyport
The letter writer is a city councilor at large and owner of PICR and Souffles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.